Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence resigns amid police investigation into 'historical complaints': caucus

Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has resigned from the party amid an active police investigation into "historical complaints," the government caucus said in a statement Tuesday. It said the historical complaints are unrelated to his duties as an MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow.

Lawrence has represented the riding since winning the 2011 provincial election, according to his biography on the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly website.

A Saskatchewan Party news release from September 2023 quotes Lawrence stating he would not be running in the 2024 election because of "serious injuries in a motorcycle accident last month."

"I need to focus on my health and rehabilitation and that's why I have decided not to seek re-election," it said.

He will remain an MLA as an independent. The statement said he is "fully co-operating with the police investigation."

CBC has emailed Lawrence's constituency office, and contacted the Moose Jaw Police Service and RCMP for more information.