Search for missing jet skier continues into day 4, as Manitoba divers called to Blackstrap Lake

An RCMP underwater recovery team from Manitoba has been called in to assist in the search for a 36-year-old man who went missing on Saturday evening at Blackstrap Lake.

Search efforts began immediately after the jet skier was reported missing on Saturday evening, at about 8:45 p.m. CST.

Saskatoon RCMP were the first to respond, with Dundurn Fire and Rescue, Saskatoon Police Service Air Support and Saskatoon Fire assisting.

Manitoba RCMP divers, pictured here, have joined the search for the missing man. (Kelsey Lyle/CBC)

STARS air ambulance was also called in, but recovery efforts that day were unsuccessful due to darkness and Saturday's strong winds.

The Manitoba underwater recovery team is on scene today, assisting in the search.

Police ask for space

Saskatoon RCMP plan to remain at the location until recovery efforts are complete.

The police service will be located at the north end of the lake, north of the bridge.

Boat traffic at the north end of Blackstrap Lake will be restricted for the duration of the search.

Police are asking the public to use alternate boat launches to give them space to set up the resources they need to continue the search.

Blackstrap Lake is located less than 50 kilometres from Saskatoon.