Missing Jet Skier presumed drowned at Blackstrap Lake, Sask.

Police say a 36-year-old man who disappeared while Jet Skiing at Blackstrap Lake this past weekend is presumed drowned.

Searches by underwater recovery teams from the Saskatchewan and Manitoba RCMP failed to locate the man, who has been missing since July 27. He was reported missing at about 8:45 p.m. CST.

Saskatoon RCMP said Wednesday that evidence suggests the man has drowned. The police service said officers will continue patrolling the north shoreline of the lake until recovery efforts are complete. They said the search area is north of a bridge at the lake.

Boat traffic was restricted but launches have now reopened and regular boat traffic has resumed.

Blackstrap Lake is located less than 50 kilometres from Saskatoon.