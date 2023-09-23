10-year-old girl reported missing in Saskatoon found safe, family says

A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in Saskatoon has been found, her family says.

On Friday, the Saskatoon Police Service said the girl had been last seen in the 300 block of Avenue N South at around 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, a member of her family posted to social media that the girl had been found safe, and later confirmed that information to CBC News.

CBC has removed the girl's name and photo to protect her privacy now that she has been found.