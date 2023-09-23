Saskatoon police ask for help to find 10-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Jersey Ermine was last seen Friday around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Avenue N South, police said in a Friday night news release.

She is described as four feet, seven inches tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black leggings with the word "friends" written in white.

Her family and the police are concerned for her safety as she might be in a vulnerable state, the news release said.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.