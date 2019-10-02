Missing senior was found dead in locked room inside Royal University Hospital after 3 days

A 72-year-old man who was last seen walking into the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon over the weekend was found dead inside the hospital three days and eight hours later.

Allan Landrie was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday as he was entering, according to a police news release.

Police, search-and-rescue personnel and hospital security had been checking the surrounding areas and buildings in an attempt to locate him.

Saskatoon police said his body was found around 9:30 p.m. yesterday on the 100 block of Hospital Drive.

CBC News has learned he was found inside a locked room in the hospital.

His death is not considered suspicious. Saskatoon Police Service won't comment further.

In an emailed statement, the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed that Landrie was found "in a publicly accessible area of the main floor of the hospital."

During the time that he was missing, health officials said security staff helped police with their investigation and hospital staff were alerted to be on the lookout during their regular shifts. There were no reported sightings.

The statement said the hospital is a 24/7 facility with eight entrances that have roughly 7,000 people going in and out every day.

The health authority added, "Out of respect for the family, we do not wish to comment further on this sensitive matter."

The health authority said security services worked closely with police during the search, inside and outside the facility. Bathrooms are cleaned on a daily basis, even over the weekend, the authority said.