Saskatoon minor hockey waits for the OK from the province to drop the puck

The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) has been preparing as if teams will be able to play games come November.

Tryouts are over, 252 teams have been assembled and they will begin practising this month.

"They'll all be on the ice and rolling by next week," said SMHA executive director Kelly Boes.

"Now we, just like everybody else in the province, await an answer from the Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) and Saskatchewan Health [Authority] in terms of what games will look like and when they'll be able to start."

He said play could begin as early as Nov. 1 if the province gives the green light.

What games will look like depends on whether there is a 30-person limit. (Kevin Light/CBC Sports)

What games will look like depends on if they are limited to a maximum of 30 people on the ice at one time, or if the association will be allowed to form small leagues where groups of teams play each other.

Boes said the SHA is proposing having some groups of five to seven teams play each other.

"Basically, you would play among that group and then potentially you could take a couple of weeks off at Christmas and then if you want to add more, if your group is bigger than six teams, you could mix them up to the second half."

If the province mandates cohorting or a 30-person maximum, the association will have to look at other options.

"If you're limited to 30 people on the ice at any time, including coaches, referees and players, it's hard to put two teams of 16 players on the ice together," Boes said.

For example, some adult leagues are playing four-on-four hockey to stay within the 30 people limit.

In the meantime teams will be practising with specific protocols in place.

Boes said the on-ice activities are close to normal, but off-ice has some new rules.

"Mainly it's the entering the rinks and the dressing room. Everyone has to wear masks now. Players and coaches wear them until they put their helmets on."

It is mandatory for spectators to wear masks.

Younger players are dressing at home while older players are using multiple dressing rooms per team.

There are mandatory screening questions for all players, spectators and coaches prior to entering rinks and the association will be tracking attendance in case it needs to do contact tracing.

Boes said registration is up from last year, despitethe lack of clarity on the season.

If play can begin play sometime in November, it would be pretty close to when most age groups normally begin the season.

"We just want to know the date so we can kind of plan ... we can start working to get the game schedules started," Boes said.

He said generally the players and parents have been supportive of protocols like mandatory masks.

"I think we're all on the same page," Boes said. "If we don't do these kinds of things now, we probably won't have hockey for the whole season. So I think everybody wants to do it for the kids so they get to play hockey this year and have some fun again."