'We have to do our share,' environmentalist says as ministers meet in Saskatoon to plan carbon tax fight

Politicians from several provinces are in Saskatoon to talk about their continuing legal fight against the federal carbon tax, but one environmentalist says carbon pricing is exactly what these provinces need.

"Market prices influence people's behaviour. It seems like an eminently sensible way of approaching the greenhouse gas problem," Saskatchewan Environmental Society board member Ann Coxworth said.

Today's meeting includes the attorneys general of Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick. They're scheduled to make a public statement in the afternoon.

Saskatchewan and Ontario have already lost their challenges of the carbon tax in their respective appeals courts. They have appealed to the Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear the case Dec. 5.

Saskatchewan Environmental Society board member Ann Coxworth says carbon pricing is an effective way to curb emissions.

Coxworth said carbon pricing has been shown to reduce emissions in other jurisdictions, so it's reasonable to expect it would be successful in places like Saskatchewan.

She says it's essential to act now, especially in Saskatchewan where per capita emissions are extremely high.

"The increase in greenhouse gases is causing climate disruption, so we have to do our share," Coxworth said.

Under the federal government's pan-Canadian climate framework, all provinces were required to come up with a method to price carbon in order to reduce climate-altering carbon emissions.

On May 3, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled in a 3-2 decision that the federal government's carbon tax, imposed on provinces deemed not to have sufficient plans of their own, is constitutional.

Saskatchewan, and then Ontario, launched appeals to the Supreme Court. Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick have registered as interveners in the Saskatchewan challenge.