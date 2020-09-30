Sask. minimum wage remains lowest in Canada after Oct. 1 increase

Saskatchewan's minimum wage remained the lowest in the country when it increased by 13 cents on Thursday, to $11.45 from $11.32.

The change comes exactly one year after the previous increase, when the number rose by 26 cents to $11.32 from $11.06.

The province said the change, which was announced in June, is calculated using an indexation formula which gives equal weight to changes to the Consumer Price Index and average hourly wage for Saskatchewan.

"We have established sustainable and predictable minimum wage increases," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said in June.

Despite the change, Saskatchewan will still have the lowest minimum wage of all the provinces and territories.

The minimum wages for Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador, which were also among the lowest at $11.65, also increase Thursday to $11.90 and $12.15 respectively.

Nunavut has the highest minimum wage in Canada at $16, followed by Alberta at $15 and British Columbia at $14.60.