Sask. minimum wage remains lowest in Canada after Oct. 1 increase
13 cent-increase for 2020 is less than last year's 26-cent rise
Saskatchewan's minimum wage remained the lowest in the country when it increased by 13 cents on Thursday, to $11.45 from $11.32.
The change comes exactly one year after the previous increase, when the number rose by 26 cents to $11.32 from $11.06.
The province said the change, which was announced in June, is calculated using an indexation formula which gives equal weight to changes to the Consumer Price Index and average hourly wage for Saskatchewan.
"We have established sustainable and predictable minimum wage increases," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said in June.
Despite the change, Saskatchewan will still have the lowest minimum wage of all the provinces and territories.
The minimum wages for Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador, which were also among the lowest at $11.65, also increase Thursday to $11.90 and $12.15 respectively.
Nunavut has the highest minimum wage in Canada at $16, followed by Alberta at $15 and British Columbia at $14.60.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.