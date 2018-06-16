Sask.'s minimum wage to rise by a dime to $11.06

Saskatchewan's minimum wage will increase by a dime to $11.06, the provincial government has announced.

The change will come into effect on Oct. 1.

The minimum wage last rose in the province in October 2017, when it went up 24 cents to $10.96 — currently, the lowest in Canada.

This year's increase means Saskatchewan will pay the second-lowest minimum wage in the country, behind only Nova Scotia, which currently pays $11.

Ontario currently pays the highest minimum wage rate in the country, according to this table from the Retail Council of Canada. (Retail Council of Canada)

Alberta's rate will increase by $1.40 to $15 an hour later this year, while an increase in Manitoba to $11.35 will place that province slightly ahead of Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan government regularly calculates its wage based on changes to the consumer price index and the average hourly wage for the previous year.