Mini Blades, big talent: Young teams skate in footsteps of Battle of the Blades

You've heard of Battle of the Blades. Now in Saskatchewan there's Mini Blades.

Like the CBC program that inspired it, Mini Blades pairs young hockey players with figure skating partners in figure skating competitions.

Prince Albert recently hosted a competition. Regina just had one on Saturday. And Saskatoon is having one this in two weeks.

Rosemary Armstrong is organizing the Saskatoon event, where six pairs with members ranging in age from 6 to 12 will perform.

"I want them to have an appreciation for how hard this really is," she said of the hockey participants.

A similar competition is happening in Saskatoon on Oct. 19. (Vicki Schultz)

'Hockey players are a little bit more rough'

It's been an interesting fusion of styles, according to Vicki Shultz, the director of skating for Skate Regina and the organizer of Saturday's even in Regina.

"It is funny because they've had a few spills and you know hockey players are a little bit more rough around the edges and are more bent forward when they skate. And so to ask them to stand up, have posture and hit the beat on the music and smile — it's been really interesting and fun but they do a great job and they're really into it."

Some of the competitors getting ready for the Saskatoon had to learn to bow to their more experienced female partners, Armstrong said.

"We had a little session on the weekend of choreography," said Armstrong. "The boys were arguing over what to do. I had to tell a few, 'Look guys I know you're really interested in this. You're gung-ho for this music and everything but these girls have a little bit more experience so they get to be the boss.'"