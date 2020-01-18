Michael Robertson, accused of killing Rocky Genereaux in 2015, granted new trial

The man accused of killing Rocky Genereaux in 2015 has been granted a new trial.

Genereaux, 44, was found with serious injuries in a house on the 400 block of Avenue I S in Saskatoon and later died in hospital on March 12, 2015. Genereaux's death was the fourth homicide in Saskatoon that year.

Michael James Robertson was charged with second-degree murder, but was found guilty of manslaughter in June of 2016. He was later designated a dangerous offender and was sentenced to an indeterminate period of detention with no chance of parole for seven years.

He successfully appealed both the conviction and dangerous offender designation in a court decision published on Friday.

The court of appeal found the convicting judge made a number of errors in their instructions to the jury regarding self-defence and failed to provide the jury with proper corrective instructions relating to the Crown's "inflammatory" closing arguments.

The court of appeal also found the trial judge improperly allowed certain evidence and or failed to give proper instructions related to that evidence and allowed the Crown to improperly cross-examine Robertson.

In regards to his indeterminate sentence, Robertson successfully argued the trial judge erred at both the designation stage and in the sentence stage of that process.

"He contends the trial judge failed to consider whether Mr. Robertson's conduct/condition was 'intractable' in designating him as a dangerous offender," the decision said.

"He also argues that the trial judge erred in determining there was no reasonable expectation that something less than an indeterminate sentence would adequately protect the public."

Robertson will remain in custody unless he is brought to the Court of Queen's Bench or the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal and asks to be released.