Michael Arcand guilty of assault with a weapon, not guilty of attempted murder of Saskatoon police officer

Michael Arcand has been found not guilty of the attempted murder of a Saskatoon police officer, but guilty of assault with a weapon.

The charges stemmed from a brief but intense standoff on Fourth Avenue, one of Saskatoon's busiest downtown stretches, on Sept. 27, 2017.

Justice Jeff Kalmakoff delivered his verdict in Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench Thursday, following five days of testimony from around 20 witnesses.

The Crown had sought an attempted murder conviction. Kalmakoff said that while he believed Arcand acted recklessly that day, there was reasonable doubt that Arcand was shooting to kill.

Arcand is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Broke into his own car

Arcand, 35, who is originally from Edmonton, was the only witness for the defence during the trial.

He conceded under cross-examination by lead Crown lawyer Todd Welsch that he made a number of bad choices that afternoon.

Arcand said police first started tailing him after he broke one of the windows on his own car after locking himself out. Arcand testified he had been high on meth and paranoid at the time. Things escalated quickly after the window breaking.

Police and civilian witnesses told court the standoff began in the parking lot of the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT)'s downtown campus and spilled over onto Fourth Avenue.

​Videos from civilians and police showed Arcand welding a homemade slam-fire shotgun: two metal pipes which, when slammed together, can fire a shotgun shell.

Arcand testified that he made his slamfire shotgun out of bicycle and trampoline tubes salvaged from a yard. (Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench)

Arcand refused to put the weapon down. Welsch estimated Arcand was told to "Drop the pipe!" or something similar at least 27 times.

Arcand's weapon went off once on Fourth Avenue, right after police fired both a Taser and a beanbag shotgun at him.

The Crown argued Arcand fired intentionally, pointing to an earlier moment when Arcand appeared to pump his weapon and look down in surprise when it didn't go off.

Arcand's defence attorney, Brent Little, said the action was unclear. Arcand testified that it went off as a result of a reactive reflex.

The Crown also pointed to Arcand having reloaded the shotgun after fleeing the Fourth Avenue scene.

Arcand admitted to trying to shoot a police dog after he fled to a nearby street. It was there that he was shot in the shoulder and hand by police and arrested.