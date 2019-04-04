Sask. Medicare pioneer and anti-Apartheid activist dies at age 96

One of the architects of Saskatchewan's Medicare system has died.

Meyer Brownstone, who died this week at age 96, came to Saskatchewan in 1946 to work in the Government of Premier Tommy Douglas.

Brownstone was a key planner in the development of universal health care, as well as major reviews of the province's local government and agriculture industry.

"He was an amazing person, and a very, very smart person. But he had that ability, I think, to bring people together on a common issue," said Saskatoon's Don Kossick.

Brownstone then worked for decades across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. He helped a newly-independent Jamaica set up its first national government and helped leaders in Tanzania set up country-wide social programs.

Canadian activist Meyer Brownstone in Windhoek, Namibia, with Oxfam. (Archives & Research Collections, Carleton University Library)

Because of his anti-Apartheid work in South Africa, he was the only Canadian invited to personally witness Nelson Mandela vote for the first time.

Brownstone was a mentor to Kossick when they worked together at Oxfam Canada. Kossick said Brownstone made Saskatchewan and the world better places.

"He did a lot here in Saskatchewan, but his work on internationalism — that's something that should really be celebrated," Kossick said.

Brownstone, a father of three, was one of only 20 Canadians to win the United Nations' Lester B. Pearson Peace Medal for international service.