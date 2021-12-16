Sask. Métis organization turns RV, bus into mobile resource centre

A new centre on wheels is aiming to drive change in Saskatoon by helping people find housing, food, clothing and other services.

Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) launched its mobile housing and community resource centre on Tuesday.

For four days a week, staff will help connect people and families with services they need from inside a converted recreational vehicle, or a smaller bus when the weather is too cold.

Many of the people the non-profit organization helps are at-risk or are experiencing homelessness.

"When your transportation is walking, it's really hard to know where services are," federation president Shirley Isbister told Saskatoon Morning's Leisha Grebinski.

"And then you're walking from one location and waiting, and then walking to another location and waiting," she said.

"Our goal is to prevent that.… You'll know that when you get there, you will have services."

To start, staff members with the non-profit will run the mobile centre from a rotation of four parking lots:

FreshCo Foods on 33rd Street.

City Centre Church on 20th Street.

Colliers McClocklin at Westgate Plaza.

Giant Tiger on 22nd Street.

Anyone is welcome to drop in for help to access services, or simply to warm up from the cold.

"We will be providing winter clothing if they need it, blankets, all that sort of thing. If it's housing them, we're doing everything we can to get them housing," Isbister said.

Mobile centre maintains confidentiality

CUMFI, which is pronounced "comfy," has both a converted recreational vehicle and a smaller bus to serve as mobile centres.

While the bus is better suited for extreme cold, both vehicles ensure confidentiality to those seeking help.

Two staff members work on board the CUMFI mobile housing and community resource centre to help connect people in need of services. This smaller bus is used in cold weather. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The larger RV has two separate areas, including an office in the back, to serve individuals and families.

CUMFI was able to convert the RV with $450,000 from the federal government's Reaching Home program, which provides funding for initiatives to reduce homelessness.

The group's president said while the eventual goal is to have a stand-alone centre, open seven days a week, the mobile option is a crucial starting point.

"We need a permanent building … a one-stop shop where people can come in and get information and access services," Isbister said.

For now, mobile staff will work to accomplish the goal. Isbister said they will call ahead to outside agencies to ensure anyone who needs help can be seen that day, while also making sure there's transportation when it's cold.

Beyond navigating growing demand during winter, Isbister said the organization still struggles to quickly reach the Social Services ministry when inquiring about financial help for people in need.

"It can be a long wait on that telephone waiting to be able to talk to someone," she said.

"My goal today is to contact the ministry and see how we can fast-track some of this, because I'm sure it's the same with all the other organizations and shelters."