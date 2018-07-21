Hiring of CEO for Métis Nation - Sask. questioned

A local chapter president is questioning the hiring of the Métis Nation - Saskatchewan's CEO.

Jim Durocher, head of the Ile a la Crosse-area Métis Nation branch, wrote a letter to MN-S president Glen McCallum and copied ministers and politicians at other levels of government. He said the process used to hire new CEO Richard Quintal was not transparent and appears to have ignored the agreed process.

A transition team had been working for two years to identify and hire a new CEO, Durocher said.

"These were good people, smart people," he said.

Quintal had already been serving as interim CEO when he was selected. He had previously worked for Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

Durocher said he hasn't been able to get any answers about the hiring decision. He'd like to know if anyone else was interviewed, who selected Quintal, how much he's being paid, or if Quintal lives in Saskatchewan.

Durocher said McCallum hasn't called him back because, "he's not too happy with me. I ask a lot of questions."

Durocher said he's worried the MN-S is falling back into political turmoil and infighting that has plagued the organization in recent years.

"God, I hope we're not going through this again. We went through a hell of a time," he said.

No one from the MN-S responded to CBC interview requests.

A provincial government official said they do not get involved in the internal hiring decisions of the MN-S.