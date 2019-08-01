4,383 days.

That's roughly how long Leona Noble has been waiting to find out what happened to her 15-year-old daughter, Katelyn. Katelyn Noble disappeared from Radisson, Sask. in August of 2007 and her body has never been found.

12 years later, people will be gathering at the Red Bull restaurant in Radisson for a memorial walk, hoping that Katelyn's remains will come home.

The walk is scheduled for Aug.17, the last time Leona spoke with her daughter. She says she still thinks about Katelyn every day, even though more than a decade has passed.

Katelyn Noble was last seen in the community of Radisson Saskatchewan in August 2007. This August marks the 12th anniversary of her disappearance and on August 17th, a memorial walk will be taking place in the community in her honour. (Supplied/Child Find Saskatchewan)

"I even have dreams about her now," she said. "I mean, 12 years and I'm having dreams with her and we're doing stuff."

Noble, who lives in B.C., said having her daughter's remains returned to her would ease her mind.

"That's like the final nail in it for me," she said. "And then I can stop worrying. It's always been a worry. I don't know if you can understand that, just knowing that she's out there in the ground somewhere. I just don't like that thought."

She said the memorial walk is important to the family, as it will help keep her memory alive and will hopefully spur more conversations about Katelyn and her disappearance.

"It can happen," she said. "We're still praying and hoping that this jogs someone's memory or they're out for a walk with their dog or out hunting, or scooting about on their ATVS, they just might see something."

The 15-year-old girl, originally from Mission, B.C., moved to Radisson to live with her boyfriend. This home, known now as the "yellow house" is where she was living at the time. (CBC)

In 2018, RCMP announced Eduard Viktorovitch Baranec had been charged with first-degree murder in Katelyn's death. He's said to be a hitman who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of B.C. mother, Amanpreet Kaur Bahia.

RCMP spokesperson Rob King said the police force couldn't comment on the matter as it's currently before the courts, but noted the search for Katelyn's remains is ongoing and anyone with information should contact police.

Paulette Haywood is organizing the memorial walk in Katelyn's honour and has been attending court appearances on Leona's behalf. Haywood is a mother herself, and a former employee with Child Find Saskatchewan. She said she needed to help Leona in any way she could, saying the pain Leona must be going through is "horrendous."

"It is very dear to my heart. Women and men go missing and they're never heard from again. It's very disheartening," she said. "I can't imagine if my daughter went missing. I would really, really hope that people would step up and help me get through it and that's why I'm doing it for Leona."

Sue Ramsay is a case manager with Child Find Saskatchewan. She says memorial walks are important on two fronts, as it can help comfort a family, but may also spur people to recall important information they may have not initially reported. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC)

Sue Ramsay, a case worker with Child Find Saskatchewan, said memorial walks, like the one scheduled for Noble on Aug. 17, are important on several fronts.

"We find that walks and runs and vigils are not only important to the family so that their missing person is remembered and people know they are still loved and they're not forgotten," said Ramsay. "It also brings their information and their image out to the public eye, which is how people are found."

Katelyn and Leona Noble can be seen in this undated photo posted to Leona Noble's Facebook page. Leona is still holding out hope her daughter will return home and she hopes a memorial walk set for August 17th in Radisson will help jog people's memories. (Leona Noble/Facebook.com)

She said repetition is key when it comes to finding missing people, as sometimes people remember a sighting or a tip that they've been sitting on for a long time. She said no matter how small the detail, if you think it's important, she said it should be reported.

Ramsay explained people who have lost a loved one, and never gotten closure, can suffer from ambiguous loss.

"As human beings we are structured to find answers. To have "2 + 2 = 4." We need to have that final answer to something. And in the case of someone who is missing, there is no answer," she said. "There is no formal memorial. There's no funeral. There's no place to go and grieve, and that's how we are as a society that's how we work."

"A missing person case is never, ever closed until there is some resolution," said Ramsay. The public can help locate these missing people by paying attention to the information circulating around their disappearance, she said.

"It's like a puzzle," she said. "That puzzle is never going to be finished unless all the pieces are there and somebody, somewhere, is holding a piece or two that would make the whole picture come together."

Baranec's next court appearance is set for August 22 via video feed in Saskatoon Provincial Court.