Melting snow could lead to wet basements across province

People across Saskatchewan are enjoying a run of warm weather as spring approaches, but balmy temperatures could cause big problems for homeowners.

Snow melting near foundations could mean soggy basements as water creeps through cracks and holes, especially in older homes.

"There's a number of factors that would determine that, but if if you have a leaking basement or or cracks in the foundation it can get pretty bad," said contractor Clinton Poitras. "It can flood the basement and lead to insurance claims."

As a result, homeowners are advised to shovel snow away from their foundations, especially around problem areas like windows.

"If you know the repercussions of not doing it, then you typically stay on top of it," he said. "But, yeah, there's a hard way to find out what can happen if you don't stay on top of it."

Homeowners are also advised to make sure their downspouts are clear and end at least two metres away from their house.

Meanwhile, city crews across the province are busy monitoring frozen catch basins on streets, especially around problem areas.

"In some of the older areas of the city, there's places that, from year to year, snow just seem and water and ice seems to accumulate," said Galen Heinrichs, water and sewer engineering manager with the City of Saskatoon. "City crews are quite aware of those places and so they have their little hit list."

Warming conditions will also likely mean an increase in the number of water main breaks.

"Any time you transition in temperature is when you're going to see water mains break," said Heinrichs. "I think if history repeats itself, that's generally what you would see."

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark for the next week.