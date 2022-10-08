Prince Albert woman found in burnt car remembered as kind-hearted mother of 3

Cecelia Lachance fought to hold back tears as she talked about her 36-year-old first cousin, whose body was found in a burnt vehicle in Prince Albert last week — a woman Lachance says was more like a sister to her.

Several family members, including Lachance, have identified Marcella Grace Melissa Rabbitskin, who went by Melissa, as the woman found in a burning vehicle last Sunday.

Police in the Saskatchewan city were called to the vehicle fire on the 1200 block of 17th Street W. around 9 a.m. When the fire was extinguished they found the body of a woman with distinctive pink high-top Nike Flight shoes. Her identity was later confirmed by an autopsy.

When Lachance heard about the shoes and the description, she didn't think anything of it until a couple of days later, when she heard the news from Rabbitskin's brother. Lachance gave the phone to her husband because she couldn't speak.

"Melissa was a very kind-hearted person who never had [anything] against anybody," she said.

"She showed her love, she gave her love to a lot of people, especially her children. She was a very good mom."

Lachance said Rabbitskin was from Big River First Nation, in northwestern Saskatchewan, but lived in Prince Albert. She leaves behind three kids.

The Prince Albert Police Service's forensic and criminal investigation units continue to investigate her death, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Lachance is convinced Rabbitskin's death was a homicide.

As she talked about her cousin's big heart and kind nature, her voice broke into tears.

"They took her life, I don't know who," she said, taking a deep breath before continuing.

"It's hard to say why anybody would do something like that to her and I think it's because of the drugs," she said.

"She was a very good person and now she's gone."

'I'm going to be lost without her': brother

Lachance said while Rabbitskin was a wonderful person, she had fallen into drugs after the deaths of her biological sister and her mother. That pushed her over the edge and Rabbitskin turned to substances to ease the pain, said Lachance.

Rabbitskin confided in her, Lachance said, and trusted her to watch her kids when she had to run errands.

As wept again as she spoke about those talks, and how much she would miss them.

"She always came to me and asked me for advice about stuff and I gave her the best advice I can," Lachance said.

"She was a very good mom before her kids got apprehended."

Rabbitskin is shown in a photo from 2010, after she spent a week stranded on a remote logging road. Her cousin died while searching for help. (CBC)

Lachance said Rabbitskin would have been able to get her kids back if she went through treatment, which she said Rabbitskin was attending at one point.

Jeffery Rabbitskin, Melissa's brother, said she liked to read and write, and often took notes while she read.

He also said his sister was given pain medication following a car accident and became hooked.

That, along with the deaths of her sister and mother before the accident, led to her falling deeper into drug use, he said. His sister had always been a good person leading up to that, said Jeffery.

"I was really close with her. Every time she had something going on, she had problems, she'd come to me," he said.

"Many times I'd go for a ride on a bike.… I'd come back [and] she'd sitting on my doorstep waiting for me, to visit.

"I'm going to be lost without her. She was my baby sister."

LISTEN | Sask. woman describes the week she was stranded after vehicle became stuck:

15:15 Melissa Rabbitskin interview Here is Dan Zakreksi's complete interview with the woman who survived a week in the bush after her vehicle became stuck in the mud.

He confirmed that Melissa was the woman who was at the centre of an April 2010 story, after she was stranded on a remote logging road for about a week when her vehicle got stuck.

Her cousin Kerry Canepotatoe, 19, died of exposure after she went in search of help.

Jeffery Rabbitskin said he plans to set up a page on an online fundraising site, such as GoFundMe, to help cover Melissa's funeral costs.