Melissa Mac Queen charged with manslaughter in Milden, Sask. death

A 42-year-old woman from the village of Milden is now charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a 61-year-old man in the community 100 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Melissa Mac Queen and Randy Garrett both lived in the village of 167 people.

RCMP were called there on March 4 after someone reported a body in a house on Saskatchewan Avenue. An autopsy was done but RCMP did not say how Garrett died.

Mac Queen was arrested March 5.

She appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Monday by video from the Pine Grove Correctional Centre. Mac Queen was remanded until Wednesday, when she returns for a potential bail hearing.

The Crown requested that Mac Queen have no contact with nine people. Mac Queen agreed — except for the request she not contact her daughter.

She told judge Sanjeev Anand that her daughter now had control of her accounts and affairs, and she would be arranging legal counsel.

The Crown said that the investigation is still in its early stages and that Mac Queen's daughter may be a "vital witness" to what happened.

Judge Anand allowed her to have contact with her daughter.