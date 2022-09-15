Saskatoon police confirm remains found at South Saskatchewan River were Megan Gallagher's

Saskatoon police have confirmed remains discovered at the South Saskatchewan River in September were Megan Gallagher's.

Gallagher, 30, was last seen alive leaving her friend's house in Saskatoon on Sept. 19, 2020.

Gallagher's family has been searching for her ever since and remained vocal in their calls for support, hosting two annual walks to bring awareness to her disappearance.

The search is now over, with police officially confirming Tuesday that Gallagher was the victim of a homicide.

Gallagher's remains were found after police, along with government and civilian organizations, launched a search on Sept. 29.

Searchers focused on an area along the South Saskatchewan River near St. Louis, Sask., about 100 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Fifty people were set to examine the shoreline and landscape near the village over a four-day period. However, by approximately 2:30 p.m. CST on the first day, investigators reported discovering human remains.

LISTEN| Saskatoon police locate human remains while on search for missing Megan Gallagher

Saskatoon Morning 8:11 Saskatoon police locate human remains while on search for missing Megan Gallagher Megan Gallagher went missing two years ago. Now, after years of waiting, her family is one step closer to getting some answers about what happened to her. CBC reporter Dan Zakreski joins host Leisha Grebinski.

Police have previously said that their working theory was that Gallagher was murdered in Saskatoon and her remains were disposed in the area they had been searching.

Police began arresting people in connection with their investigation into the suspected killing in mid-2022.

They've identified nine suspects and have arrested eight of them.

Those who have been arrested face a range of charges, including first-degree murder, assault, confinement and indignity to a human body.

Police say that their ninth and final suspect, 24-year-old Summer-Sky Henry, is still wanted for first-degree murder.