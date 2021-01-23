Disappearance of Megan Gallagher being treated as a homicide by Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service say the missing person case of Megan Gallagher, 30, is now being investigated as a homicide.

Major Crime Section has been assisting the missing persons detail in the investigation. In a press release, officials say they have spoken to several people in regards to Gallagher's disappearance. However, there are others police wish to speak with, officials say.

Anyone who had contact with Gallagher, either in person or via phone, text or social media between Sept. 19 and 30, 2020 is asked to contact police.

On Sept. 20, Megan Gallagher was captured on a surveillance video at a convenience store on the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Dr. in Saskatoon at around 6 a.m., say police. (Saskatoon Police Service)

On Sept. 20 she was captured on a surveillance video at a convenience store at around 6 a.m. on the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Dr. in Saskatoon.

Police say she was wearing a black Cabella's hoodie, black pants and a light blue shirt underneath her hoodie.

Gallagher has several tattoos including a half sleeve with a large owl from shoulder to elbow, a crossbow behind her ear, a rainbow coloured feather on her ankle and the names Jake and Adam beneath her arm. She also has "#13" on her hand.

Megan Michelle Gallagher has been missing since September 19, 2020. Family and friends have been searching for her after she was last seen leaving the residence of a friend in Saskatoon, Sask,. (Rylan Smallchild )

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.