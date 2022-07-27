RCMP make 4th arrest in Megan Gallagher disappearance, presumed homicide

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Saskatoon almost two years ago, Saskatoon police say.

Megan Gallagher hasn't been seen since September of that year, and police have since said they believe she is the victim of a homicide.

Melfort RCMP arrested John Wayne Sanderson, 44, in the James Smith Cree Nation on Tuesday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Sanderson, who is from James Smith, about 165 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, has been charged with committing an indignity to human remains and also has unrelated warrants, police said.

Sanderson is expected to appear via video in Melfort provincial court Thursday morning.

Three other accused — Roderick William Sutherland, 44, Jessica Sutherland, 42, and Ernest Whitehead, 41 — face the same charge.

Saskatoon police say they are grateful to the community for tips received so far during the investigation, and are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.