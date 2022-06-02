Saskatoon man charged in connection with Megan Gallagher's death, warrants out for 3 others

A 41-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher, who has been missing since September 2020.

In a news release, Saskatoon Police didn't name the man, but said investigators with the major crimes section have arrested and charged him with indignity to human remains.

Police have also issued warrants for three others, all on the same charge of indignity to human remains:

John Wayne Sanderson, 44, from James Smith First Nation.

Roderick William Sutherland, 44, address unknown.

Jessica Sutherland, 45, address unknown.

The Saskatoon man is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information about Gallagher's death or the whereabouts of the three wanted people to come forward.

Gallagher was five foot ten inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She had a half-sleeve tattoo with a large owl from her shoulder to her elbow. Gallagher also has a cross tattoo behind her ear and a rainbow-coloured feather tattooed on her ankle.

In May 2021, police released audio of a call made from Gallagher's phone, a day after she was last seen alive on a video tape from a convenience store in Saskatoon, in hopes of identifying two of the people speaking.

In January 2021, the Saskatoon Police Service announced it would treat Gallagher's disappearance as a homicide investigation.

Nearly two months prior, her family raised a billboard asking for people with information about their "loving mother, daughter, sister" to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In February 2022, Gallagher's sister Lindsey Bishop prepared for a 10-month walk across Canada, intending to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, including her sister.

A Facebook page dedicated to her walk said she made it to Kenora, Ont., in late May.