Family of missing Megan Gallagher gather at court for 1 accused's appearance

A dozen people sat in Saskatoon provincial court Friday morning wearing sweaters with a picture of a missing 30-year-old Saskatoon mother emblazoned on the back.

The family of Megan Gallagher, who was last seen Sept. 2020, gathered for the appearance of Robin Tyler John, 34, accused of unlawful confinement and aggravated assault against Gallagher.

He is one of eight people facing charges related to Gallagher's disappearance, which range from committing an indignity to human remains to first-degree murder.

After John's case was adjourned, the group of people wiped their eyes and shared hugs outside the courthouse.

"We're all together, we're all missing Megan. We weren't a very big family and they had no right to steal her," said Wendy Sekulich, Gallagher's aunt, outside the Saskatoon provincial court house.

"So far we're at eight charges against one female, we don't even want to go to visit what her last hours might have been at the hands of those people."

She said the ongoing situation has left the family devastated, lost, heartbroken and angry.

"I feel really numb right now," Sekulich said.

"Megan was not theirs to take and Megan was not theirs to keep. She is ours and how dare they."

Wendy Sekulich, Megan Gallagher's aunt, says the situation regarding Megan's disappearance has left her feeling numb. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

John has been serving time for an unrelated crime at a correctional facility on the Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.

Sekulich is frustrated with the justice system, stating it's not there for the victims, pointing to multiple offences in John's case.

The trial judge remanded John to federal custody until Oct. 6. He said he would procure a defence lawyer by then.

The judge also enacted a no-contact order with the other accused in Gallagher's case.

Sekulich said she hopes those responsible need to be held accountable. She said she hopes they "rot in jail."

Family awaiting identity of human remains

Late Thursday afternoon, Saskatoon police announced they had found human remains while searching for Gallagher.

Police had planned a four-day search along the South Saskatchewan River, but found human remains at about 2:30 p.m. CST on the first day while examining an area near St. Louis, a village located about 100 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Brian and Debbie Gallagher, Megan's parents, weren't at court on Friday and, in an email, asked for space in the developing situation.

Sekulich said Megan's parents were at the area where the human remains were found Friday morning.

While police are unsure of the identity of the remains, Sekulich said: "somebody is going to get closure for their family member," but said it was too hard to discuss how she would feel if the remains are identified to be Gallagher.