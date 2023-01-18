One of 9 accused in Megan Gallagher homicide says he'll plead guilty to offering indiginity to her remains

One of the nine people charged in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher is intending to plead guilty.

Greg Curtis, lawyer for John Wayne Sanderson, told a provincial court judge in Saskatoon on Jan. 18 that the 44-year-old will plead guilty to offering an indignity to human remains.

Sanderson will enter the guilty plea on March 1. Prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk said that a half day has been set aside for sentencing and to hear victim impact statements.

Sanderson is the only one of the nine to enter a guilty plea. Preliminary hearing dates are being set for remaining accused.

Gallagher, 30, was reported missing two years ago. Police believed from the early days of the investigation that she had been killed.

In September 2022, Saskatoon police searched along the South Saskatchewan River near St. Louis, Sask., and found human remains.

Police say DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to Gallagher and that her death was a homicide. Nine people have been charged in connection with Gallagher's death, including four with first-degree murder.

Others face charges for aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and offering an indignity to human remains.