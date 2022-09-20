Suspect arrested in B.C., charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Megan Gallagher

Saskatoon police say a man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher.

Gallagher was last seen on Sept. 19, 2020, when she left a friend's home in Saskatoon's west end. Her family last saw her the day before that, when she was at their farm just outside of the city.

A police report was filed on Sept. 30.

Four people arrested in connection with her disappearance are already facing charges of indignity to human remains.

On Tuesday, police announced that officers arrested Robert "Bobby" James Thomas, 27, at a home in Prince George, B.C.

He is charged with first-degree murder and was being transported to Saskatoon Tuesday. Police say he will appear in provincial court in Saskatoon later this week.

Gallagher's body has not been found, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.