Meewasin Valley willing to try again after failing to break longest-mural world record

It was an ambitious goal and unfortunately, they didn't make it.

The Meewasin Valley Authority set out to break the longest mural world record on Saturday.

The mural needed to be two metres wide for longer than 5.7 kilometres but Amy Wall with the MVA said they only made it somewhere between three to four kilometres.

"It just takes a really long time to get it done," Wall said.

They'll be double-checking the length on Tuesday.

Wall said close to 1,500 people showed up to help with the mural but it still wasn't enough to make the goal.

"It was a lot of families so I think it was a little slower with kids helping," she said.

Still, she said it was great to see so many families out so it's hard to be upset about not reaching the goal.

"The whole point of the event was to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Meewasin and get people together to enjoy the trail. It was such a great community event and everybody was having tons of fun and asking if we'll be doing it again."

She said they will be looking at doing something similar next year and they'll even consider trying to go for the record again.

"We'll see if we can get maybe some more people, a little bit different organization and we'll see if we can get it done."