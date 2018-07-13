Medstead, Sask. couple with 700 pot plants acquitted of trafficking

A Saskatchewan judge has dismissed trafficking charges against a Medstead, Sask. couple caught with 700 pot plants in a greenhouse on their property.

Justice Brian Scherman agreed with the prosecutor that the circumstances certainly raised questions.

Crown evidence included suspicious texts, thousands of dollars in cash and a free-standing generator powering the greenhouse.

But Justice Scherman decided that, in the end, the couple's explanation that they were duped by a tenant created enough doubt to dismiss the trafficking charge.

His findings are in a 25-page judgement.

The case dates back to August, 2016 when RCMP raided a rural property near Medstead, 215 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

They discovered a greenhouse with 700 marijuana plants. There were also two "personal-use production licenses" from Health Canada, in the name of the couple's tenant.

There was also an accompanying letter from Health Canada giving the tenant permission to move their production from Ontario to Saskatchewan.

The licenses were valid, but the letter turned out to be forged.

"The accused can be faulted for being too trusting," Justice Scherman wrote.

"But in the circumstances I do not find their reliance on this letter to be either recklessness or wilful blindness."

Scherman also said text messages between the couple and the tenant were suspicious, but also could be read two ways.

For instance, the prosecutor said a text with the words "if you have another pound ready to go" must be a reference to marijuana.

Justice Scherman was not so sure.

"The balance of this conversation could equally well relate to cigarettes. Bulk tobacco can be sold by the pound, and gifts of tobacco are common in First Nations' culture,' he wrote.

"It is clear they were dealing in cigarettes and since the marijuana crop in question was four to six weeks from being harvested I conclude it is speculation to conclude this one phrase 'another pound' was a reference to marijuana."

The charges were dismissed in June.