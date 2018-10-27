Medicare advocate Betsy Bury, 96, dies in Saskatoon

Betsy Bury, a Saskatoon woman who was active during the creation of the province's Medicare system, has died at age 96.

Bury was a major player in the creation of Community Health Services Association, a group that would eventually become the Saskatoon Community Clinic.

The clinic was set up in response to the 1962 doctors' strike, where physicians tried to force the provincial government to end its universal medical insurance program. The clinic provided care for everyone who asked for it and was seen as a factor in the end of the strike.

After the strike, Bury became the clinic's first Member Relations Officer and worked in the position for 20 years.

"We will all really miss Betsy," said Ingrid Larson, the clinic's Member and Public Relations Director. "Betsy was an activist, a visionary, an innovator, not just in our organization but in health care."

Aside from her work at the clinic, Bury helped establish the province's first Planned Parenthood Clinic and was active until her death in peace organizations like Project Ploughshares and Veterans Against Nuclear War.

Bury received a special Person's award from the Governor General honouring her work in the community.

"She brought enthusiasm to everything she did," said Larson. "She always, always kept to her values and her concerns for the best needs of the patients in the community."

Bury's obituary stated that a celebration of life would take place but that no date had been set.

