On March 16, 2020, my education effectively came to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a medical student, my reaction to this has morphed from relief to frustration to disappointment.

I am in my third year of study at the University of Saskatchewan. This past year, I interned in hospitals and clinics, acting as an important member of the healthcare team.

We were talking to patients, assisting with diagnoses, and creating basic treatment plans. We were on call in the hospital overnight, learning from our mentors about what it takes to work 24-plus hours at a time. I was invested in my education and my patients.

Unsurprisingly, this type of learning cannot be replicated remotely. So, with the COVID-19 pandemic reaching Saskatchewan, it came to an end.

The past several weeks has been a tumultuous journey of emotions.

Though the pandemic has created conflict in our identity and our ability to help, we find meaning giving back through other avenues. - Helen Tang, U of S medical student

Initially, I felt relief that we were pulled from clinical duties, as I did not want to be inadvertently spreading the disease. Though we played an important role in patient care, the physicians were capable of doing their jobs without us.

Relief then turned to frustration. I was developing a groundwork of how to provide patient care, knowledge that cannot be learned in a classroom setting. Instead, I watched from home as healthcare workers struggled to contain the virus globally.

Frustration seeded uncertainty. On April 23, the Saskatchewan government released a plan to slowly reopen the province, suggesting that we are adequately flattening the curve. Other "non-essential" medical professionals will be returning to work soon. What about us? As future physicians, it is prudent that we learn how to handle a pandemic situation safely.

I am uncertain about my fourth year as well. We now are unable to travel to other provinces to complete our electives. Some of my classmates are interested in specialities that are only offered in larger centres. The travel ban will put them at a disadvantage along their competitive career paths.

While I understand the need to implement these changes, I cannot ignore my disappointment.

Wondering whether my classmates were feeling similarly sparked the idea for my medical humanities project, "The Student Voices of Covid-19." I interviewed classmates about their experiences. Four themes emerged from these interviews, which I portrayed through a series of illustrations.

'Singularity' describes our loss of identity. The woman, a medical student, wears an expression of uncertainty. She was previously immersed in medicine and now is mandated to stay home. The paint obscures half her face, symbolizing her identity loss. She is forced to ask, 'Who am I, if not a medical student?' (Helen Tang) 'Sidelined' captures the feelings of being helpless and overwhelmed. Though we possess more medical knowledge than the general population, we cannot participate in frontline activities. We are overwhelmed as we watch the crisis unfold but are helpless as hospital doors close before us. (Helen Tang) 'Connection' represents the human connection that has transcended physical boundaries. This illustration was inspired by my classmate volunteering at a public health phone line, where she notified a man that he tested negative for COVID-19. The patient, tearing up, explained that his reason for being tested was so that he could visit his dying mom. (Helen Tang) 'Solidarity' represents our willingness to contribute to our healthcare community. Many students are helping with childcare relief, running errands for quarantined workers, volunteering at public health, and creating initiatives that target vulnerable populations. Just like Rosie the Riveter, we find ourselves on the sidelines of the battle but can still provide crucial support. (Helen Tang)

This art project was one of my planned electives at the University of Calgary in August. Due to travel restrictions, the elective was cancelled, but I still felt it was a project worth pursuing.

COVID-19 has transformed my experience as a medical student. Though the pandemic has created conflict in our identity and our ability to help, we find meaning giving back through other avenues.

As of right now, we do not have a return date to clinical duties. I am uncertain of how the future will unfold, but I am hopeful that the turmoil may produce a sense of belonging and common purpose.

