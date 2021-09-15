Meadow Lake RCMP searching for two vehicles after reported abduction

Police in Meadow Lake are searching for a woman believed to have been abducted early Wednesday morning.

RCMP say another woman called them and reported being abducted at gunpoint from the Centre Street area in Meadow Lake at about 1:15 a.m. CST Wednesday.

The woman said she was robbed and dropped off in a rural area near Barthel, Sask., where she called police. The victim said there was a second woman still being held against her will by the suspects, according to police.

Police are searching for two vehicles involved in the incident.

The first is a black 2010 two-door Kia Forte with the licence plate 808 MHS.

The second is a white 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with the licence plate 625 LSY.

Police believe the vehicles may be headed to Saskatoon, Regina or Loon Lake.

RCMP said both suspects are women. The first suspect is about 5'5" with a small to average build, blond hair and an eyebrow ring.

The second suspect is about 5'5" with a small to average build, brown hair and an eyebrow ring.

The woman believed to be an abductee is described as small in stature, but no other information was available.

Anyone who spots either vehicle is asked to not approach it, but to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.