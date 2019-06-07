Meadow Lake RCMP searching for suspects after victim beaten, shot in home invasion

Police in Meadow Lake are searching for two suspects after a home invasion early Thursday morning.

RCMP say two people broke into a home sometime before 2:30 a.m. CST, beating and shooting one of the people inside twice at close range.

The suspects then ran out of the home.

Police are searching for an 18-year-old Ricky Lafond and have a warrant out for his arrest. He has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

The RCMP's police dog unit, general investigation services and RCMP forensic identification unit are assisting.

No information was provided about the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.