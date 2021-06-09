Meadow Lake RCMP get help from bystanders during complicated arrest

Police in Meadow Lake, Sask., say they arrested two people after a lengthy ordeal.

The incident started on Friday night when police received two complaints of a silver car driving erratically on Highway 55, heading into town.

Police received information that the car had been reported stolen from Prince Albert.

After spotting the vehicle, an RCMP officer turned on the police car's lights, but the silver car refused to stop.

The car was soon found in the parking lot of a business on the 100 block of Ninth Street West. Police said the officer parked behind the car and tried to make an arrest, but that the driver began backing into the patrol car with his vehicle.

A second police officer was called to the scene after a woman passenger tried to stop the arrest, police said.

Eventually, two people from a nearby business showed up to help with the arrest. Eventually, the woman in the car ran off with what looked like a gun, police said.

After the driver was arrested, the two passerby helped capture the woman as well. Police said officers found the stock of a shotgun in a nearby garbage can.

To complicate things even further, police said that after the arrests both officers began showing symptoms of possibly breathing in a foreign substance.

The two officers were treated in hospital and released. The RCMP would not say what the symptoms were or for how long they went on for.

The car and several items inside were tested for any noxious substance.

Both of the accused have been charged with a long list of offences, including possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The accused are scheduled to make their next court appearance via CCTV on June 14.