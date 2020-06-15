3 people arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with gang-related attacks in Meadow Lake: RCMP

WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

RCMP have arrested three people and issued warrants for two others in connection with what they say are a series of gang-related attacks in Meadow Lake.

Police say that at about 8:15 p.m. last Friday, they received a report that an unknown man was banging on the door of a home on Sixth Avenue E. in the northwestern Saskatchewan city.

The man was yelling that someone was going to shoot him, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

A vehicle then pulled up to the residence. A man got out of it and forced the unknown man into the vehicle with him, and then drove away, police say.

About 10 minutes later, RCMP received a report of an injured woman looking for help at a home on Second Street E.

Police were told the woman had what was described as serious injuries, including having three fingers cut off from one of her hands.

Five minutes later, RCMP received another report of a woman seeking help at a home, this time on Flying Dust First Nation, just north of Meadow Lake.

Police were told that woman also had serious injuries, including having had two fingers cut off from one of her hands.

The Mounties and local emergency services responded to all three scenes. The two injured women were taken to hospital for treatment.

As part of their investigations, police were able to identify the vehicle they believe was used in the abduction of the man on Sixth Street.

They quickly located the vehicle on Flying Dust First Nation and arrested two people there. A third person was also arrested.

Police say the three incidents are related and involve local gangs.

Five people — two women and three men — have been jointly charged with:

Kidnapping while using a prohibited firearm (two counts).

Aggravated assault (two counts).

Uttering threats.

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Three of those charged in the incidents appeared in court in Meadow Lake on Feb. 14.

Police have issued arrest warrants for two others: Brian Maurice, 28, of Flying Dust First Nation and Chantal Roy, 24, of Meadow Lake.

In addition to the other charges, Roy also faces a charge of failure to comply with a release order.

Police describe Maurice as five feet eight inches tall and 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may be on the Flying Dust First Nation.

Roy is described as five feet four inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has two tattoos: a butterfly on her right wrist and a mother holding a child on her left arm.

An undated file photo of Chantal Roy, who police said on Feb. 16, 2022, is wanted in connection with three incidents in Meadow Lake, Sask. Police say the 24-year-old should not be approached by the public. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police say it's possible she could be in the Meadow Lake area.

Investigators say the public should not approach Maurice or Roy.

Anyone with information on where they are located or on the attacks is urged to call police at 306-236-2570 or to contact Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or saskcrimestoppers.com.