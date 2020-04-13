Employee at McDonald's on Confederation Drive in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the McDonald's on Confederation Drive in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

The employee reported that they had tested positive on Sunday. Their last shift was on April 4 from 5-8 p.m.

McDonald's immediately shut down the restaurant for cleaning and sanitation by a third party. The company says it will reopen once direction has been given by public health officials.

Other employees who had been in close contact with the employee who tested positive have been asked to self-isolate.