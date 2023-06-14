Mayors pan Sask. government for lack of action on homelessness

The Saskatchewan government isn't doing enough to combat the growing homelessness crisis, say city mayors in the province.

In a video posted to social media, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Albers spoke on behalf of the mayors of cities represented by the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA). He said social services payments are too low to help people escape poverty and enter the workforce.

"They received far less than the actual cost of living in Saskatchewan, making it nearly impossible for them to begin making their way back to stable living and joining the workforce," Albers said.

He also said the provincial government must do more on addiction treatment, housing and other supports.

"The numbers of homeless individuals on our streets continue to grow. Beds and shelters are already full. Much of the expensive, expensive beds in our hospitals and corrections centre facilities end up being used instead, and we're all paying the price."

Albers noted a provincial audit report identified that 3,000 social housing units sit unoccupied.

"While our hometowns grapple with a growing homelessness crisis, many of these units sit empty because they have not been maintained by the province. They're now in terrible shape and condition and are unfit for inhabitation by anyone," he said.

This isn't the first time municipal leaders have raised the issue. Last month at a SUMA gathering, delegates told the assembled provincial ministers, including Premier Scott Moe, that the province isn't doing enough, Saskatoon city councillor David Kirton accused them of "manufacturing homelessness."

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky was not available for an interview Wednesday, but his office issued a written statement.

Makowsky said homelessness is a "complex issue" and that the ministry is working hard with all levels of government, including Indigenous and community partners.

He said the ministry is adding staff to call centres and to support community groups. He said that since 2019, the Saskatchewan Housing Corp. has upgraded roughly 1,000 housing units and plans to spend another $70 million to continue that work this year.