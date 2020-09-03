Man serving as mayor of two Sask. towns after resignations leave one shorthanded

The mayor of Lumsden, Sask., has been doing the job for two Saskatchewan towns this summer.

Bryan Matheson said he was asked in June by the province's Ministry of Government Relations to also serve as the mayor of Craik, located about 80 kilometres northwest of Lumsden.

"It's certainly been hectic, but it's been interesting and lots of work," he said.

Matheson said the Craik town council didn't have enough members to form a quorum after the resignations of the previous mayor and two councillors for "health issues and other issues."

The resignations happened too close to the municipal elections coming on Nov. 9 for by-elections to be held, he said.

"There was no opportunity for anybody in Craik to step forward and say, 'I'll do this,'" he said. "It was a decision by government. So it wasn't anything to do with the residents of Craik."

Half of 6-member council not local

In addition to Matheson, the province appointed a town councillor from Lumsden and a village councillor from Bethune to serve on Craik's council on an interim basis.

It means that three of the six members of Craik's council are from other communities.

"We are aware of the fact that we're from the outside," Matheson said. "Our goal has been to assist them moving forward, making decisions on a day-to-day basis, making sure that we give them the best advice that we can."

His hope is that their efforts will allow Craik to prepare for the upcoming election and be ready to move on with a new council, he said.

Previous mayor warned of possible resignations last year

Matheson said he didn't know very much about what led to the resignations.

"I've stayed out of the politics of that," he said. "I've just tried to help out in terms of governance of the town. I don't want to get involved in that type of stuff."

David Ashdown, the previous mayor of Craik, posted a letter on the town's website last November addressed to the citizens of the town in response to "a document highly critical of the council" that he said had been circulating in the community and had been signed by a number of citizens.

Ashdown said it was "very discouraging" and a "disincentive" to town staff who "put up with criticism and harassment from the public on a regular basis."

One councillor resigned effective Dec. 1 and several others were considering similar action, he said.

Another councillor resigned in January before Ashdown and two other councillors submitted their resignations in June.

According to minutes from a special meeting of town council on June 3, one of their last acts on council was to pass a motion to report any member of the public engaging in "harassment and intimidation" toward any of the town's employees to the appropriate authority for action.

It passed by a vote count of four to one.

In the council's regular meeting in July, the new council passed a motion approving "the Harassment Policy to ensure employment free of harassment."

Ashdown wasn't immediately available to comment.

Matheson said he isn't sure when the last time one person was serving as the mayor of two Saskatchewan municipalities was, if it's happened at all.

"I'm assuming it has, but I don't know," he said. "I know that on occasion, government has put in an administrator into a community. But I don't know if other councillors or mayors have gone in at all."

A Ministry of Government Relations spokesperson said that, on average, the ministry typically processes about three Minister's Orders for loss of quorum each year — but couldn't provide the last time someone was serving as the mayor of two towns at the same time.

Matheson, who has been serving as Lumsden's mayor for 10 years, said there have been no negative comments about this temporary arrangement from the citizens of his own community.

"Most of them say, 'Are you goofy or what? Don't you have enough to do?'" he said, laughing.

Craik is located approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Regina.