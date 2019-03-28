Saskatoon mayor denies outgoing Remai Modern CEO's claim of political interference

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark has denied allegations of political interference in the Remai Modern museum in response to accusations made by outgoing gallery CEO Gregory Burke.

Burke wrote an opinion piece for the Saskatoon StarPhoenix this week, saying that city hall had engaged in an active campaign to have him removed.

"I also faced the relentless machinations of city hall, with many board members often commenting that I had a bull's-eye on my back," Burke wrote in the newspaper column.

'Simply wrong,' says mayor

Clark responded to the allegations at city hall on Wednesday.

"Any allegation that this is about political philosophy, differences, competing political visions of the gallery or anything along those lines are simply wrong," Clark said.

"Our job has been to ensure the integrity and the health of the gallery and to ensure a safe workplace for our employees."

Burke is currently being investigated by the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission over allegations of workplace harassment filed by a former female co-worker.

Prior to writing the opinion piece, the museum CEO's only response to the allegations was a written statement, saying he was co-operating in the complaints process. He said that he was "eager to clear any speculation of wrongdoing since the allegation has been incorrectly characterized in media reports."

He did not respond to CBC's request for an interview Wednesday.

Burke's resignation

Burke resigned in December, and then earlier this month, bowed out of a new job at a gallery in New Zealand.

He said in a statement he was concerned that attention from the allegation would create a distraction for the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki board and staff.

Also this month, Clark acknowledged there were gallery workplace concerns brought to the city that required attention, and this week, he noted staff turnover was an issue.

The city also said "many" Remai Modern employees have voiced concerns about the art museum's workplace to the city's in-house ombudsperson.

In Burke's account published in the StarPhoenix, he described "politicized forces" working to undermine the success of the gallery.

"If these forces are left unabated, Remai Modern will most certainly fail to deliver on its potential and promise to the community," he said.

Burke said the city had failed to thank him at the museum's opening gala, and that he has faced constant opposition to the vision and direction of the gallery, although he does not say from whom.

High turnover among issues

Alison Norlen, who was one of seven board members to exit the leadership team, also spoke of city councillors wanting to control the philosophy of the programming. She was ousted from the board, while some others quit.

Clark said city hall had no interest in imposing a different philosophical vision on the gallery.

"Any action that the council has ... taken are in response to and in addressing concerns that arose with regards to the health and safety of our employees and the overall integrity of the gallery," Clark said.

Asked what he thought drove Burke to make the allegations in the newspaper article, the mayor said he was "not sure what [Burke] is referring to."

Clark said he respects the work of everyone who was involved with opening the Remai Modern, including Burke.