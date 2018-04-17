Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark to deliver 2019 State of the City address

Mayor Charlie Clark is scheduled to give his annual "State of the City" address Tuesday afternoon.

The speech, delivered to the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, is expected to highlight the city's challenges and successes as it moves forward.

In previous years, the mayor has thrown the spotlight on everything from low graduation rates among Indigenous youth to the possibility of a downtown arena.

The 2019 civic budget approved a 4.4 per cent property tax increase, which included more money for the Saskatoon Police Service and $13.5 million for upgrades to the Sid Buckwold Bridge.

As in other years, Clark will take questions from the public after the speech is finished.

CBC will be carrying the speech live. The speech is expected to get underway at 12:15 p.m. CST.