Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark to deliver 2019 State of the City address
Previous speeches have highlighted youth incarceration, provincial funding
Mayor Charlie Clark is scheduled to give his annual "State of the City" address Tuesday afternoon.
The speech, delivered to the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, is expected to highlight the city's challenges and successes as it moves forward.
In previous years, the mayor has thrown the spotlight on everything from low graduation rates among Indigenous youth to the possibility of a downtown arena.
The 2019 civic budget approved a 4.4 per cent property tax increase, which included more money for the Saskatoon Police Service and $13.5 million for upgrades to the Sid Buckwold Bridge.
As in other years, Clark will take questions from the public after the speech is finished.
CBC will be carrying the speech live. The speech is expected to get underway at 12:15 p.m. CST.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.