North Battleford woman is 8th person charged in relation to killing of Tiki Laverdiere

Police have charged 55-year-old Mavis Takakanew with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the death of Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere.

Takakenew is the eighth person facing charges over the death of Laverdiere, 25, whose remains were found near North Battleford in July.

A family member told CBC that Takakenew is the mother of Nicole Cook, who is among five people charged with first-degree murder in Laverdiere's alleged killing.

Laverdiere was in Saskatchewan to attend the funeral of Cook's son, Tristen Cook-Buckle, at the Thunderchild First Nation when she disappeared from nearby North Battleford in May.

Cook-Buckle's death in April is also being investigated as a homicide. His body was burned in a vehicle near Vegreville, Alta., on April 5.

Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas, Soaring Eagle Whitstone and Nikita Cook are also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Laverdiere's death.

Brent Checkosis and Jesse Sangster are charged with accessory after the fact.

All of the accused are in custody except Nikita Cook. The RCMP has issued a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest. The police service said she should not be approached.