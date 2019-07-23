Former massage therapist Mark Donlevy pleads guilty to 6 counts of sexual assault

A former Saskatoon massage therapist has pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault.

Mark Donlevy admitted his guilt at a hearing Friday at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon. The Crown indicated then that an additional six outstanding charges will be stayed when he returns to court on Sept. 30.

That is also when a judge will hear victim impact statements and sentencing submissions.

Donlevy had been convicted of sexual assault in September 2018 and sentenced to three years in prison. He appealed that conviction, and that appeal is still going ahead.

The sexual assaults allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.

The original complainants told police that Donlevy had touched them inappropriately while massaging them in his home-based business.

The women reported the incidents to police in September 2016 after observing posts online from other women stating they had similar experiences.