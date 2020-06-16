Martensville man given 4-year sentence for drunk driving crash that killed 11 year old girl

A Martensville man has been sentenced to four years and given a three-year driving ban after pleading guilty to killing an 11-year-old girl in a drunk driving crash.

It happened Dec. 21, 2018,

Sophie Schnurr died when the half-ton truck driven by her mother, Dawn, was broadsided trying to avoid a truck being driven by Anthony McClelland. The crash happened near Warman, just west of the intersection of Highway 305 and Highway 11, around 6:30 p.m. CST.

McLelland pleaded guilty in provincial court in November to one count of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He was sentenced Monday. The judge accepted a joint submission.

McClelland was driving more than 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and driving the wrong way.