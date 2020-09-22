COVID-19 case found at elementary school in Martensville, Sask.

Contact tracing is underway after a case of COVID-19 was identified at an elementary school in Martensville, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said members of the relevant classroom cohort at Valley Manor Elementary School have been notified, as has the wider school community.

Prairie Spirit School Division confirmed the positive COVID-19 case in a news release Monday night.

"To protect privacy, we are not able to share or discuss details," it said.

"Our thoughts are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well."

The school division reminded students and families to be diligent in their own health screening and said students should stay home if they are ill.

Saskatoon Public Schools announced Monday there were new cases of COVID-19 at two of its schools: Colette Bourgonje School and James L. Alexander School.

Five schools in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.