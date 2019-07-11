Drunk driving charges laid for holiday season crash that killed girl, 11, near Warman
Charges against 32-year-old Anthony McClelland include impaired driving causing death
A 32-year-old Martensville man is facing nine drinking-and-driving related charges stemming from a highway crash that killed an 11-year-old girl on Dec. 21, 2018.
Sophie Schnurr died when the half-ton truck driven by her mother, Dawn, was broadsided trying to avoid a truck allegedly being driven by Anthony McClelland. The crash happened near Warman, just west of the intersection of Highway 305 and Highway 11, around 6:30 p.m. CST.
McLelland was charged July 10 in Saskatoon provincial court.
The charges include dangerous driving, impaired driving and impaired driving causing death.
McClelland is scheduled to return to court Aug. 7.