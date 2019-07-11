Skip to Main Content
Drunk driving charges laid for holiday season crash that killed girl, 11, near Warman
Saskatoon

Drunk driving charges laid for holiday season crash that killed girl, 11, near Warman

Anthony McClelland from Martensville faces nine drinking-and-driving related charges in connection with a Dec. 21, 2018, highway crash that killed an 11-year-old girl.

Charges against 32-year-old Anthony McClelland include impaired driving causing death

CBC News ·
Sophie Schnurr (left) was is the daughter of Sam and Dawn Schnurr of Warman and a sister to Grace, according to an obituary. This photograph was published on a Gofundme page set up for the family after the crash. (Gofundme)

A 32-year-old Martensville man is facing nine drinking-and-driving related charges stemming from a highway crash that killed an 11-year-old girl on Dec. 21, 2018.

Sophie Schnurr died when the half-ton truck driven by her mother, Dawn, was broadsided trying to avoid a truck allegedly being driven by Anthony McClelland. The crash happened near Warman, just west of the intersection of Highway 305 and Highway 11, around 6:30 p.m. CST.

McLelland was charged July 10 in Saskatoon provincial court.

The charges include dangerous driving, impaired driving and impaired driving causing death.

McClelland is scheduled to return to court Aug. 7.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|