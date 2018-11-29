Sasaktoon massage therapist Mark Donlevy appeals sexual assault conviction

A Saskatoon massage therapist who was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced in October is now appealing.

Mark Donlevy was sentenced to three years in jail last month. His lawyers have now filed paperwork appealing his conviction.

In court documents, Donlevy's legal team states he did not get a fair trial and argued the judge "did not provide the accused the appearance of a fair and proper trial and disposition."

Lawyers are arguing the trial judge scheduled the disposition date before the Crown's case against Donlevy closed, but after hearing the complainant's case.

"The trial judge made comment as to the manner and time in which the disposition will be made, thus presenting the appearance that the disposition was already determined," the documents read.

They are also arguing the trial judge acted on myths and stereotypes around sexual assault cases to interpret evidence from the complainant and "misnomers" in her memory.

Donlevy's lawyers also took issue with the fact that questions they posed were painted as perpetuating "rape myth thinking," despite not being objected by the Crown or the court when they were asked.

Lawyers are also questioning why the judge failed to explain or reconcile apparent gaps in the complainant's memory in relation to the assault.

"In light of these circumstances and in relation to such evidence it was dangerous to enter a conviction," the appeal documents read.

Donlevy's lawyers are asking for either a new trial or an acquittal.