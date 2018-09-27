Massage therapist Mark Donlevy faces 14th sexual assault charge

Mark Donlevy has been charged with sexual assault for the 14th time.

The former Saskatoon massage therapist, 50, was convicted in November in relation to an alleged 2004 sexual assault and sentenced to three years in prison. He has since appealed the conviction.

Saskatoon police announced on Wednesday that a now-48-year-old woman made a report in December.

A news release alleges the woman was assaulted after talking with Donlevy on a dating site and meeting up in June 2012.

The Saskatoon Police Service encourages anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a sexual assault, regardless of when it happened, to call them at 306-975-8300 or file a report in person as SPS headquarters.