Alarm leads RCMP to marijuana grow-op in Watson, Sask.

When RCMP responded to an alarm in the small town of Watson they couldn't find any smoke in the building.

But they did discover something that could be smoked — more than 400 marijuana plants.

On Jan. 18 Humboldt RCMP said they were investigating the cause of the alarm at a non-residential building on Railway Avenue in Watson, Sask., when they happened upon a marijuana grow operation.

RCMP said it was determined the grow-op was not licensed by Health Canada and was in contravention of the Cannabis Act.

So officers returned to the building on Jan. 30 with a search warrant and removed 424 plants at various levels of maturity along with hydroponics equipment.

RCMP say they continue to investigate.

Watson is about 150 kilometres east of Saskatoon.