Alarm leads RCMP to marijuana grow-op in Watson, Sask.
RCMP find more than 400 marijuana plants in small town after responding to an alarm in the building.
More than 400 plants removed along with hydroponics equipment
When RCMP responded to an alarm in the small town of Watson they couldn't find any smoke in the building.
But they did discover something that could be smoked — more than 400 marijuana plants.
On Jan. 18 Humboldt RCMP said they were investigating the cause of the alarm at a non-residential building on Railway Avenue in Watson, Sask., when they happened upon a marijuana grow operation.
RCMP said it was determined the grow-op was not licensed by Health Canada and was in contravention of the Cannabis Act.
So officers returned to the building on Jan. 30 with a search warrant and removed 424 plants at various levels of maturity along with hydroponics equipment.
RCMP say they continue to investigate.
Watson is about 150 kilometres east of Saskatoon.