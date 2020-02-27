Sask. couple looking to race into Guinness Book of World Records

Two former Saskatchewan Marathon champions are hoping to run their way into the record books at this year's race.

Tarrant and Celeste Cross Child are well-known faces for those who regularly run Saskatoon's trails and roadways. Both have previously won the Saskatchewan Marathon, which is run annually in the city.

Over a 20-year relationship, the Cross Childs have overcome a decade-long struggle Tarrant had with addiction.

"It's definitely strengthened our relationship," said Tarrant, who won the Saskatchewan Marathon in 1998. "During my addiction, Celeste found that running has helped her and … I've been sober for six years, now we run together, we train on the same team together and we've been able to start this new life."

Now they're set to take on the world together.

In May, the two will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest aggregate half-marathon, determined by adding together their respective times. The current record was set by Bradford, Ont., couple Jake Carter and Julia Heos in 2019 with a combined time of three hours, 12 minutes and 23 seconds.

The Cross Childs will be running the half-marathon on May 31.

Tarrant said the couple has met numerous friends in the city's running community. He said many people have reached out to offer support since he and Celeste announced their attempt.

"The word hope and inspiration comes to mind," he said. "People know our story and what we've gone through as a couple and as a family. We're able to bring that message of hope and even to be able to inspire others."

Tarrant Cross Child can be seen in a hospital bed in April of 2014. He says he started running again that week. Now, he and his wife Celeste are set to try and break the world record for the fastest aggregate half-marathon at the 2020 Saskatchewan Marathon. (Supplied/Tarrant Cross Child)

Tarrant said while he feels the couple has a good shot at breaking the record, the attempt goes beyond their own personal goals.

"We realize that it's not just about us," he said. "It's about community."

Celeste, who won the 2019 Saskatchewan Marathon, said there is a little bit of added pressure that comes with the record attempt, but she said training as a couple has helped her performance.

"It's great to share something that is that so important in your life," she said.

The two regularly talk about how their runs and workouts are going.

"When we do run together, he can always push me," she said. "Like if I'm not hitting paces I want to, he can help me and always inspires me to do better, and also to believe that I can do better."

Brian Michasiw, the owner of BrainSport in Saskatoon and a six-time Saskatchewan Marathon champion, said the couple are some of the best people he knows and he's confident they can break the record.

"For them to attempt to beat this world record is such an amazing and wonderful thing, especially with all they've been through together," said Michasiw.

Celeste and Tarrant Cross Child are the first couple ever to have both won the Sask. Marathon. (Child of the Cross Ministries/Facebook)

He expects the attempt will likely mean some additional clout for Saskatoon's running community.

"There was an article yesterday that the Marathon put out and I sent it to New Balance and they're really excited about this idea," he said.

"It's totally going to put us on the map."

This isn't the first-time the couple has been in the spotlight for their running feats. When Celeste won the Saskatchewan Marathon in 2019, the couple became the first in the race's history to have both won the event.