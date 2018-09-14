'It's one of a kind': $2.6M rural Sask. mansion for sale

One of Saskatchewan's largest homes is hitting the auction block.

The 12,000-square-foot mansion, located halfway between Prince Albert and Melfort, was to be the retirement home of a wealthy Ukrainian businessman, said Brendan Kramer of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

The mansion sits on more than 100 acres of farmland. (Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers)

"It's one of a kind, just crazy," Kramer said of the home assessed at nearly $2.6 million.

The Oct. 11 auction is "unreserved," meaning there is no minimum bid. Kramer said there's already been plenty of interest in the rural property, which includes more than 100 acres (40 hectares) of farmland.

Any buyer will have some work to do. Most of the exterior, framing and utility servicing are complete, but it was left unfinished, Kramer said.

Some of the rooms in the Prince Albert area mansion are complete, while others remain unfinished. (Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers)

"The quality of construction would blow your mind. There was not one shortcut taken," Kramer said.

The unfinished Prince Albert mansion up for auction includes a swimming pool and a pair of saunas. (Ritchie Bros Auctioneers)

Features include geothermal heating, a 2,700-foot, four-car garage, elevator, solarium, fitness centre and swimming pool with two adjacent saunas.

The Ukrainian man had connections to Prince Albert's Cook family, Kramer said. He'd hoped to obtain Canadian citizenship and retire in the area. Construction began on some of the Cook's land in 2009. The man ran into problems and delays obtaining citizenship, so construction was halted.

The partially-finished mansion was to be the retirement home of a Ukrainian businessman. (Ritchie Bros Auctioneers)

David Cook died in 2016, and the family is selling the home as part of Cook's estate, Kramer said.

"They want some closure," he said.

Kramer said there is a manager living in a finished suite in the home. Viewings for serious buyers can be arranged, and he hopes people will be respectful.