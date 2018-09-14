'It's one of a kind': $2.6M rural Sask. mansion for sale
Unfinished 12,000-square-foot house was to be retirement home of Ukrainian businessman
One of Saskatchewan's largest homes is hitting the auction block.
The 12,000-square-foot mansion, located halfway between Prince Albert and Melfort, was to be the retirement home of a wealthy Ukrainian businessman, said Brendan Kramer of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.
"It's one of a kind, just crazy," Kramer said of the home assessed at nearly $2.6 million.
The Oct. 11 auction is "unreserved," meaning there is no minimum bid. Kramer said there's already been plenty of interest in the rural property, which includes more than 100 acres (40 hectares) of farmland.
Any buyer will have some work to do. Most of the exterior, framing and utility servicing are complete, but it was left unfinished, Kramer said.
"The quality of construction would blow your mind. There was not one shortcut taken," Kramer said.
Features include geothermal heating, a 2,700-foot, four-car garage, elevator, solarium, fitness centre and swimming pool with two adjacent saunas.
The Ukrainian man had connections to Prince Albert's Cook family, Kramer said. He'd hoped to obtain Canadian citizenship and retire in the area. Construction began on some of the Cook's land in 2009. The man ran into problems and delays obtaining citizenship, so construction was halted.
David Cook died in 2016, and the family is selling the home as part of Cook's estate, Kramer said.
"They want some closure," he said.
Kramer said there is a manager living in a finished suite in the home. Viewings for serious buyers can be arranged, and he hopes people will be respectful.
With files from Alex Soloducha
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.